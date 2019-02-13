Home

Minnie Brody
More Obituaries for Minnie Brody
Minnie Brody


1923 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Minnie Brody Notice
BRODY - Minnie, 10/23/1923-2/10/2019. Beloved Mother of Scot, Daniel and Steven Brody. Grandmother to Jason (and Libby), Joshua, Jared, Heather and Michael Brody. Sister to Channa Orner and Ruth Bronznick and sister-in-law to Carol Rappaport. Mother-in-law to Karen, Laurie and Alexandra Brody. Beloved Aunt to many. Widow of Herbert Brody. Minnie was born in Brooklyn to Dora and Nathan Rappaport. She was one of six children. Minnie and Herb moved to Franklin Square in the early 1950's where they lived for many years and were deeply involved in their community and synagogue. Minnie was a decades-long volunteer for the JCC of West Hempstead Youth Group as well as Sisterhood and other charitable endeavors. She was a devoted mother who taught her children how to be kind, and in her interactions with her grandchildren was always positive and practically beaming with her ever-present smile and that trademark twinkle in her eye. She lived a wonderful, long life, full of positive energy and goodwill towards all-young and old, friend, neighbor, stranger. Rest in peace, dahling.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 13, 2019
