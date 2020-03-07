|
DEITSCH - Dr. Miriam K. (Mimi), was many things educator, friend, mother, counselor, wife, administrator, PhD but the role she was born for was doting grandmother. How she loved Ellie, Jacob, Corinne, Matthew, Connor and Veronica. She beamed with pride at their accomplishments and what the future held for each of them. She left us on March 5, 2020, at age 77. Mimi's professional career was remarkable. She was a member of the Farmingdale State College community since 1977, the first woman to be promoted to the rank of Distinguished Teaching Professor. She served Farmingdale with honors for four decades, including as the Director of the Social Science Research Institute, which Dr. Deitsch (it was always Dr. Deitsch!) opened in 2003. The Institute promoted goals that were dear to Mimi's heart: Supporting research on the achievement of equality, social justice and equal access regardless of race, ethnicity, class, age, religion, gender, disability and sexual orientation. The Institute was driven by respect for diversity and multiculturalism among students. In 1997 Dr. Deitsch received the Chancellor's Award for Excellence in Teaching from the State University of New York; in 2000 she was the 's Volunteer of the Year Award; in 2002 she was promoted by the Board of Trustees of the State University of New York to the highest rank the State University confers, Distinguished Teaching Professor; in 2003 she was named Woman of the Year in Education by the Long Island Center for Business and Professional Women. She represented Farmingdale as a member of the boards of the , the LIEOC, and ERASE Racism. In early 2020, she was awarded the Farmingdale State College Distinguished Service Award, the first woman and only the seventh person to receive this in the College's 108-year history. Dr. Deitsch mentored thousands of students while serving as Chairperson of the Department of College Studies/Pathways and the Undeclared Major Program, two programs she designed to meet special needs of students, and as Chairperson of the Department of Sociology and Anthropology. Dr. Deitsch owned her own counseling and consulting firm since 1974, counseling hundreds of hundreds of clients of all ages at various stages of life and career development. On weeknights after teaching at the college, you could find her in her living room, helping people navigate some of the most challenging decisions of their lives. Away from teaching, she loved the water nothing relaxed her more than to drive to Jones Beach to take in the ocean and trips to Myrtle Beach and Fire Island with her running mates Jane Schulman, Ina Meyrowitz and Kay Lackmann brought her great joy. She enjoyed politics and cared deeply about people and things beyond her own orbit. She taught her children many things, from how to read, to how to catch a baseball to a sense of fairness, even how to order good Chinese takeout. She would have liked what her children found in one of the boxes at her home as she bravely fought her cancer diagnosis. A student wrote of her, "My eyes were first truly exposed to the injustices within the world during the fall of 2012. I had an outstanding professor who empowered me to alter my perspective, allowing me to become a much more open-minded individual. I was fortunate enough to be admitted into a class called "Social Research for Social Justice" and can honestly say that I have not been nor thought the same since. Throughout the course of my semester, my professor, Dr. Miriam Deitsch, spoke adamantly about the power of one's choice to help others who need it most, especially those unable to fight themselves. Her lectures spoke to me more than any other class in the entirety of my college career. Her words were the ones that made the most sense to me and were the same words that aided in shifting my decision to become a social worker." She is survived by children Deborah, Matthew and Richard, sisters Janie Malespine and Patty Benkel, grandchildren Shayna, Jacob, Corrinne, Matthew, Connor and Veronica, close friends Jane, Kay and Helene, her goddaughter Brittany, and an endless list of other friends, relatives, and colleagues. She was one of a kind and will be missed immensely. Dr. Deitsch's funeral will be held at Gutterman's In Woodbury, Long Island, 8000 Jericho Turnpike, Woodbury NY 11797 516 921-5758 at noon on Sunday March 8, 2020, with the burial to follow at the New Montefiore Cemetery in West Babylon, New York.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 7, 2020