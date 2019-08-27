Home

POWERED BY

Services
Massapequa Funeral Home - North Chapel
1050 Park Boulevard
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
(516) 798-2500
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Massapequa Funeral Home - North Chapel
1050 Park Boulevard
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Massapequa Funeral Home - North Chapel
1050 Park Boulevard
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
8:00 PM
Massapequa Funeral Home - North Chapel
1050 Park Boulevard
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
View Map
Burial
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
9:30 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Miriam Fay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Miriam Fay

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Miriam Fay Notice
FAY- Miriam E. of Massapequa Park on August 23, 2019. Beloved wife of William J. Fay. Cherished mother of Linda (John) Farmer, Kathleen (John) Serkes and Charlene (Robert) Middleton. Adored grandmother of William, Meredith, Ryan, Kerri,and Timothy. Caring great-grandmother of Kayla and Cecelia. Dear sister of Phyllis. Visitation will be Wednesday 2-4 & 7-9pm at Massapequa Funeral Home Inc. (North Chapel) 1050 Park Blvd, Massapequa Park. Religious service in the funeral home 8pm Wednesday. Family will be leaving for Calverton National Cemetery Thursday at 9:30AM. For more information, massapequafuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Miriam's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Massapequa Funeral Home - North Chapel
Download Now