FAY- Miriam E. of Massapequa Park on August 23, 2019. Beloved wife of William J. Fay. Cherished mother of Linda (John) Farmer, Kathleen (John) Serkes and Charlene (Robert) Middleton. Adored grandmother of William, Meredith, Ryan, Kerri,and Timothy. Caring great-grandmother of Kayla and Cecelia. Dear sister of Phyllis. Visitation will be Wednesday 2-4 & 7-9pm at Massapequa Funeral Home Inc. (North Chapel) 1050 Park Blvd, Massapequa Park. Religious service in the funeral home 8pm Wednesday. Family will be leaving for Calverton National Cemetery Thursday at 9:30AM. For more information, massapequafuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Aug. 27, 2019