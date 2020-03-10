|
|
GRENNAN - Sister Miriam, OP was born into eternal life on March 9, 2020. Survived by the Sisters of St. Dominic and her loving family. Wake Wednes-day, March 11, 2020 from 2:00 pm until 7:00 pm with prayers at 3:00 pm. Funeral Thursday, March 12, 2020 with morning prayers at 10:10 am. Liturgy at 10:30 am. Wake and Mass at Queen of the Rosary Motherhouse, 555 Albany Ave., Amityville, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sisters of St. Dominic.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 10, 2020