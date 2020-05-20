|
|
KIRILUK - Miriam of West Gilgo Beach (formerly of Farmingdale), passed away peacefully on May 17, 2020 surrounded by her family at her beloved beach home. She is predeceased by the love of her life of 63 years, Jack Kiriluk, and by her son Bill and niece Tracey. She is survived by her children Kathy Span, Peggy Edgington (Randy), Pat DeFeo (Bob), Nancy Bohne (Bob), John Kiriluk (Martin Skelton), Kris Stettner (Rick) as well as her beloved nephew Bill Kiriluk (Debbie). Her greatest joy was being a grandmother to Brian Span (Maureen), Matthew Bohne (Halina), Cristina Dreis (Matthew), Meredith Esner (Bryan), Nick DeFeo (Shauna), Keith Bohne, Danielle Stettner, Katie Moller (Timothy), Eric Stettner (Melissa), Lauren Stettner, Kevin Kiriluk, and Kenny Kiriluk, as well as her great-grand babies Jack, Luke and Drew Esner, Aubrie Dreis, and her "thirteenth grandchild" Richie. Mimi was ahead of her time and believed in a life of service. She held a Masters degree in counseling and served for the Islip School District for many years. She volunteered countless hours at the Salvation Army and Compassion House of Stuart, FL, and was very involved in Nassau County Girl Scouts. Mimi was loved by all who had the priviledge of meeting her, was a fierce spirit, matriarch of her family, and was far from generic. Her love of family, belief in feminism, and importance of education for all will be carried on for generations to come. Cremation will be private and there will be a memorial service at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Islip at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Compassion House, 821 SE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Stuart, FL 34994 would be appreciated. Arrangements under the direction of the Overton Funeral Home in Islip. www.overtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on May 20, 2020