Lipton - Miriam (Mimi), 89, died peacefully in West Palm Beach, Florida on Saturday, February 29, 2020 after being in frail health for years. She was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Martin. Mimi is survived her three children, Wayne (Karen), Mindy Wexler (Kenneth Small), Richard; and her eight grandchildren, Matthew, Daniel, Andrew (Meaghan), Zachary, Jordan, Adam, Sarah Douglass (Michael), Alex (Karen) and two great-grandchildren, Liam and Jacob. Born in Brooklyn, she raised her family in Valley Stream and Baldwin, and was a housewife, dog-breeder, businesswoman (Richmind-Way Drug Stores) and began a major career as an Art Dealer (Lipton Galleries) with her husband. She was an avid tennis player and amateur thespian. Private Graveside services will be on Monday, March 2, 2020. Shiva will be observed at the home of Karen and Wayne Lipton. For Shiva information please contact Gutterman's Funeral Home, Rockville Centre. Donations in Mimi Lipton's memory can be made to the , or Morse Life https:--morselife.org-.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 2, 2020