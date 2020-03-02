Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gutterman's Inc
175 N Long Beach Rd
Rockville Centre, NY 11570
(516) 764-9400
Resources
More Obituaries for Miriam Lipton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Miriam Lipton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Miriam Lipton Notice
Lipton - Miriam (Mimi), 89, died peacefully in West Palm Beach, Florida on Saturday, February 29, 2020 after being in frail health for years. She was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Martin. Mimi is survived her three children, Wayne (Karen), Mindy Wexler (Kenneth Small), Richard; and her eight grandchildren, Matthew, Daniel, Andrew (Meaghan), Zachary, Jordan, Adam, Sarah Douglass (Michael), Alex (Karen) and two great-grandchildren, Liam and Jacob. Born in Brooklyn, she raised her family in Valley Stream and Baldwin, and was a housewife, dog-breeder, businesswoman (Richmind-Way Drug Stores) and began a major career as an Art Dealer (Lipton Galleries) with her husband. She was an avid tennis player and amateur thespian. Private Graveside services will be on Monday, March 2, 2020. Shiva will be observed at the home of Karen and Wayne Lipton. For Shiva information please contact Gutterman's Funeral Home, Rockville Centre. Donations in Mimi Lipton's memory can be made to the , or Morse Life https:--morselife.org-.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Miriam's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gutterman's Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -