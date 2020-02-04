Newsday Notices
More Obituaries for Miriam McCullough
Miriam McCullough

Miriam McCullough Notice
McCULLOUGH - Sister Miriam Christine, C.S.J. of Maria Regina Residence on Sunday, February 2, 2020. Reposing at Maria Regina Residence Building #1, 1725 Brentwood Road, Brentwood, N.Y. 11717, on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 2p.m.- 4:30 p.m. Wake service at 3:00 p.m. Funeral Rites followed by Mass on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Maria Regina Chapel. Sister Miriam is lovingly remembered by her family, friends and the Sisters of St. Joseph. Memorial donations may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph, 1725 Brentwood Road, Brentwood, NY 11717. Services entrusted to Michael J. Grant Funeral Home Inc., Brentwood N.Y.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 4, 2020
