STEINBERG - Mitchell I. of East Northport, NY formerly of Hewlett, on November 8, 2019, 65 years of age. Beloved husband of Ellen. Loving father of Michael and Trish. Cherished son of the late Hyman and the late Ida. Dear brother of Paula Anker and her late husband Jeffrey. Fond son-in-law of Geraldine Nagle and the late Cornelius. Fond brother-in-law of Michael & Susan Nagle, Mary & Robert Giacopino, Neal & Jynel Nagle and Peter & Janine Nagle. Also loved by his many nieces and nephews. Mitch worked for J.P. Morgan Chase for 35 years. Visiting Tuesday 3-8pm at Nolan Funeral Home, 5 Laurel Avenue, Northport, NY. Funeral Mass Wednesday 11am at St. Philip Neri, Church, Northport.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 10, 2019