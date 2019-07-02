|
|
MURPHY - "M.J." Mary Jane (nee Dunphy), of Rockville Centre, on June 30, 2019. Devoted wife of David C. Murphy, Jr. Beloved mother of Colleen Gordon (James) and the late David C. Murphy, III. Dear grandmother of David C. Murphy IV and Johnny Murphy. Also survived by her loving sister, Virginia Demes. Past president of the Baldwin American Legion Auxiliary unit 246. Will be loved always. The family will receive friends Tuesday July 2, 2019 7-9 PM and Wednesday July 3, 2019 2-4 & 7-9 PM at Cecere Family Funeral Home, 2283 Grand Avenue, Baldwin, NY 11510. Funeral Mass Friday July 5, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Christopher RC Church, Baldwin, NY. Interment Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, NY. Please visit www.CecereFamilyFunerals.com
Published in Newsday on July 2, 2019