MERRITT - Monica L. of North Bellmore (formerly of Levittown) passed away on September 26th in her 61st year. Loving daughter of the late George and Virginia Merritt. Cherished sister of James (Douglas), Mary (the late Michael) and Daniel (Eileen). Adored aunt of Brian (Korey), Michael Jr. (Abigail), Matthew (Michele), Connor and Delaney. Monica is also survived by 2 great nieces and 1 great nephew. The family will receive friends Thursday from 4-8 PM at Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, 2786 Hempstead Tpke. Levittown NY. Mass of Christ- ian Burial Monday 11:00 AM at St. Bernard R. C. Church. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery.







