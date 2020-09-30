1/
Monica L. Merritt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Monica's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MERRITT - Monica L. of North Bellmore (formerly of Levittown) passed away on September 26th in her 61st year. Loving daughter of the late George and Virginia Merritt. Cherished sister of James (Douglas), Mary (the late Michael) and Daniel (Eileen). Adored aunt of Brian (Korey), Michael Jr. (Abigail), Matthew (Michele), Connor and Delaney. Monica is also survived by 2 great nieces and 1 great nephew. The family will receive friends Thursday from 4-8 PM at Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, 2786 Hempstead Tpke. Levittown NY. Mass of Christ- ian Burial Monday 11:00 AM at St. Bernard R. C. Church. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
OCT
5
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Bernard R. C. Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved