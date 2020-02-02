|
DEEGAN - Monica Mary (nee Murphy) on January 30, 2020. Beloved wife of Richard J. Loving mother of Timothy and Thomas. Devoted daughter of the late Timothy and Eileen.Dear sister of Peggy Murphy & the late Michael & Timothy. Devoted aunt of many loving nieces and nephews. Longtime resident of Levittown & devoted employee at Division Avenue School, Levittown. Family will receive friends on Tuesday February 4, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, 2786 Hempstead Turnpike, Levittown, NY. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday 10:00 AM at Holy Family RC Church, Hicksville. Interment to follow at St. Margaret's Cemetery, Plainview.
Published in Newsday from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020