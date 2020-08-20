Moria Geronimos

GERONIMOS - Moria 64, of Smithtown, NY passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 in Melbourne, Florida while visiting friends and family. Moria was predeceased by her parents James McGarry and Eunice Dickson; her siblings Sheila Smith and Seamus McGarry. She will be deeply missed by all of her family and friends. A funeral Mass service will be held at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 1 pm. A visitation will be held from 5-7 pm on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Beach Funeral Home-East, Indian Harbour Beach, Florida. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Online condolences may be sent at beachfuneralhome.com
.