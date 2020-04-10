|
SHEBY - MORRIS "Moe" on April 7th 2020. Loving partner of Bill Bergin, beloved brother of Ricky (Alan Dindas) and Sharon Sheby (Al Sobol), loving and dear uncle to Lauren and David Sturm and Jonathan Dindas. Resident of Malverne and Elizabethtown, NY. Kind person loved by many, and will be remembered as an out-standing teacher and golfer. Death from complications of Covid-19. Due to current events, there will be no chapel service. Interment on 4/10 at Pinelawn Memorial Park, Farmingdale, NY.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 10, 2020