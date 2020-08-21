1/1
Morton J. Lemkau
1926 - 2020
LEMKAU - Morton J. of Westbury, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020 surrounded by his family in San Diego, CA. Morty is survived by his wife of 64 years, Marianne, his son John and grandchildren Daniel, Timothy, Noelle, Abigail and Mason. He was preceded in death by his daughter Nancy.Morty was born on July 25, 1926 in Hempstead, NY. At 17 years old he joined the Westbury Fire Department and was an active member for 75 years. After graduating from Westbury High School he was drafted into the Army and served in the first calvary division in World War II. Morty is known for his moving company, Morton J. Lemkau Moving and Storage, which he started with his dad after the war in 1949 and is still active today. During his many years in business, Morty employed multiple generations of family members and was loved and respected by his employees. In 1952, Morty met Marianne at the German dance hall located at Plattdeutsch Park in Franklin Square and they married a few years later. Morty and Marianne were very active in the Lutheran Church throughout their lifetime together and they supported many charitable organizations. Memorial services will be held later this year in Westbury once the Covid restrictions are lifted.



Published in Newsday on Aug. 21, 2020.
