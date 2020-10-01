Dooley - Muriel A., age 82, of Mount Sinai, NY passed peacefully on September 29, 2020. Beloved wife of Daniel for over 62 years (Retired FDNY Ladder 108 & Lt. Engine 283). Loving mother of Christine (John) Miller, Kathleen, Michael, Jen-nifer (Tony) DaMico, Timothy, Daniel, the late James and the late Jeremiah. Adored Nana of Steven, Michael, Sean, Jesse, Kevin, Brendan, Ryan, Mikayla, Kristen, Matthew and Connor. Cherished sister of Marie (the late Phillip) Stokes and Barbara (Arthur) Thornton. Branch Funeral Home of Miller Place, 551 Route 25A Miller Place, NY 11764. Visitation Friday 2-4 and 7-9 PM. Funeral Mass Saturday, 10:45 AM at St. James R.C. Church. Private Cremation to follow. BranchFH.com