GEISLER - Muriel A. on July 21, 2019. Loving wife of the late Thomas Bloom. Devoted sister of the late William, Walter (Yolande) and Jack (Rachel). Beloved aunt of Diane Dubno (Peter), Barbara Shapiro, Michele Philippou (Peter), Muriel Zwick and Candace Lee (Joe). Great aunt of 13, great-great aunt of 14 and many family members in the Czech Republic. Reposing at Denis S. O'Connor FH, 91-05 Beach Channel Drive, Rockaway Beach, NY 11693. Viewing Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 2-5 & 7-9pm. Funeral Mass Friday July 26, 2019 at St. Thomas More Church in Breezy Point, NY at 11am. Burial Maple Grove Cemetery, Kew Gardens, NY.
Published in Newsday on July 23, 2019