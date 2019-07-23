Home

Denis S O'Connor Inc
91-05 Beach Channel Dr
Queens, NY 11693
(718) 634-4011
Viewing
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Denis S O'Connor Inc
91-05 Beach Channel Dr
Queens, NY 11693
View Map
Viewing
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Denis S O'Connor Inc
91-05 Beach Channel Dr
Queens, NY 11693
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St Thomas More Church
Breezy Point, NY
View Map
Muriel A. Geisler

Muriel A. Geisler Notice
GEISLER - Muriel A. on July 21, 2019. Loving wife of the late Thomas Bloom. Devoted sister of the late William, Walter (Yolande) and Jack (Rachel). Beloved aunt of Diane Dubno (Peter), Barbara Shapiro, Michele Philippou (Peter), Muriel Zwick and Candace Lee (Joe). Great aunt of 13, great-great aunt of 14 and many family members in the Czech Republic. Reposing at Denis S. O'Connor FH, 91-05 Beach Channel Drive, Rockaway Beach, NY 11693. Viewing Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 2-5 & 7-9pm. Funeral Mass Friday July 26, 2019 at St. Thomas More Church in Breezy Point, NY at 11am. Burial Maple Grove Cemetery, Kew Gardens, NY.
Published in Newsday on July 23, 2019
