|
|
MURIEL C. PROKOP 8/23/25-10/20/01 Missing you today, but that is nothing new! We miss you every day when we think of you. We miss your smile, Your laughter, your soft voice. Your wonderful generous and kind spirit and your devoted loving nature has always given us so many beautiful memories to treasure and hold in our hearts. We feel your presence around us when times get tough, we know you are always looking out for us and sending us your love. Hope you are dancing in Heaven with your family and friends. Until we meet again Beautiful Lady! Love and Miss You Always!
Published in Newsday on Oct. 20, 2019