GALLAGHER - Muriel D. of Levittown, NY on February 19, 2019, at the age of 85. Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Loving mother of Joseph (Patricia), Kathleen, Christopher, and the late Mary Pat. Cherished by her 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends Sunday, 2-5pm and 7-9pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes 603 Wantagh Ave. (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, 10am, St. Bernard's R.C. Church in Levittown, NY. Interment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery. In Lieu of Flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Long Island Cares www.licares.org (631)582-3663 or the (800)227-2345. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 22, 2019