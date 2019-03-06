|
FISCHOFER - Muriel Helen of North Carolina on Friday, March 1, 2019 at the age of 88. Beloved wife of William of 64 years. Loving mother of Bill Fischofer of Austin, TX; Linda Circo of Vienna, VA; John Fischofer of Massapequa Park, NY; Bob Fischofer of Amherst, NH; and Dr. Carol Hahn of Raleigh, NC. She is also survived by 16 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Reposing at the Massapequa Funeral Home Inc. North Chapel, 1050 Park Blvd. (at Clark), Massapequa Park, NY on Thursday from 5-8PM. Funeral Mass Friday, 9:30AM at Our Lady Of Lourdes R.C. Church in Massapequa Park. Interment to follow at St. John's Cemetery, Middle Village, NY. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests a contribution made in Muriel's name to Georgetown University Fund a Fellow for Parkinson's Program. Link for video: https:--alumni.georgetown.edu-what-to-support-fund-a-fellow-video. Link for contribution: https:--bit.ly-fundafellow or call Georgetown University for a secure contribution: 202-298-5520. Massapequafuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 6, 2019