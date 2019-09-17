Home

KELLER - Muriel was born in Brooklyn, NY on June 3, 1928 and passed away on September 3, 2019 at her home at Wycliffe Golf & Country Club in Wellington, FL. She was a beautiful woman who loved art, dancing, tennis, golf and canasta and was cherished by her friends and family. Muriel was married to the love of her life, Bill, for 67 years. She is survived by her only child, Carole Greenfield and son-in-law, Eddie, her granddaughter, Jennifer (Jason), grandson, Matthew and her three great grandchildren, Jake, Abbie and Alec Forte. Her family was her everything and she will be missed more than words could ever articulate. May her memory be a blessing.
Published in Newsday on Sept. 17, 2019
