Muriel Klugewicz Notice
KLUGEWICZ - Muriel of Rockville Centre on April 4, 2019. Beloved wife of late Edward. Loving mother of Mary Alefeld (William), Kathryn Sweeney (Patrick), Barbara Joyner (Edward) and Peter (Sharon). Devoted grandmother of 10 and great grandmother of 6. Friends may call Sunday, 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the Thomas A. Glynn & Son Funeral Home, 20 Lincoln Ave., Rockville Centre. Mass of Christian Burial, Monday, 11 AM at St. Agnes Cathedral. Interment St. Charles Cemetery. glynnfh.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 6, 2019
