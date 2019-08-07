Newsday Notices
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home
683 Montauk Hwy
Bayport, NY 11705
(631) 472-0122
Reposing
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home
683 Montauk Hwy
Bayport, NY 11705
View Map
Reposing
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home
683 Montauk Hwy
Bayport, NY 11705
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Lawrence RC Church
Sayville, NY
View Map
Muriel Maxwell


1934 - 2019
Muriel Maxwell Notice
MAXWELL- Muriel L., 85, of Sayville, LI, died on August 5, 2019. Beloved wife of Everett. Loving mother of Paul (Wanda), William (Karen), Marianne (Matthew) Kersey, Michael (Maria) and Claire (William) Gallo. Proud grandmother of Kelly Elizabeth, Sean, Christopher, Katharine, Sarah, Elise, Olivia, Charles and Maxwell and great-grandmother of Emma. Reposing Thursday, August 8th, 2-4:30 & 7-9:30 p.m. at Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home, 683 Montauk Hwy, Bayport. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Friday, August 9th, at St. Lawrence RC Church, Sayville. Interment to follow in the parish cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 7, 2019
