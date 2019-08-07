|
|
MAXWELL- Muriel L., 85, of Sayville, LI, died on August 5, 2019. Beloved wife of Everett. Loving mother of Paul (Wanda), William (Karen), Marianne (Matthew) Kersey, Michael (Maria) and Claire (William) Gallo. Proud grandmother of Kelly Elizabeth, Sean, Christopher, Katharine, Sarah, Elise, Olivia, Charles and Maxwell and great-grandmother of Emma. Reposing Thursday, August 8th, 2-4:30 & 7-9:30 p.m. at Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home, 683 Montauk Hwy, Bayport. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Friday, August 9th, at St. Lawrence RC Church, Sayville. Interment to follow in the parish cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 7, 2019