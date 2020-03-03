Home

Muriel Watterson

WATTERSON - Muriel (nee McElroy), aka "MuMu" of Valley Stream passed away peacefully on Monday March 2, 2020 at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late Paul Watterson Sr., (35 years) and of the late Thomas Conway (20 years). Beloved mother to her 4 sons Bruce (Teresa), Paul (Stephanie) Billy and David. Beloved grandmother to her 6 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. "Our Angel Went to Heaven". Funeral Mass Thursday, March 5th, 11AM at St. Agnes Cathedral. In lieu of flowers please send donations to: Alzheimer's Foundation at http://www.alzfdn.org
Published in Newsday on Mar. 3, 2020
