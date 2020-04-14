|
LEWIS - Murney E., Jr. of Amityville, LI on April 6, 2020. Loving companion of Sharon Babington. Beloved father of Stephannie (Brooke), Murney E., III (LeeAnn) Suzanne and the late Jim (Pat). Cherished grandfather of 7 and great grandfather of 11. Mr. Lewis was a former Postmaster of the Amityville Post Office, a member of the Sunrise Fish & Game Club, Past President of the Amityville Cemetery Association, a member of Amityville Lodge #977 F & AM and an Ex-Chief of the Amityville Fire Department. After his many years of service to the Amityville Fire Department, Ex-Chief Lewis will answer his last alarm this week and be interred in the family plot in the Amityville Cemetery. A Celebration of his life will be held at a later date. The family has suggested memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, be made to AFD Cares, c-o Amityville Fire Department, PO Box 725, Amityville, NY 11701 www.powellfh.com
