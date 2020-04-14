Home

POWERED BY

Services
Powell Funeral Home Inc
67 Broadway
Amityville, NY 11701
(631) 691-0172
Resources
More Obituaries for Murney Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Murney E. Lewis Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Murney E. Lewis Jr. Notice
LEWIS - Murney E., Jr. of Amityville, LI on April 6, 2020. Loving companion of Sharon Babington. Beloved father of Stephannie (Brooke), Murney E., III (LeeAnn) Suzanne and the late Jim (Pat). Cherished grandfather of 7 and great grandfather of 11. Mr. Lewis was a former Postmaster of the Amityville Post Office, a member of the Sunrise Fish & Game Club, Past President of the Amityville Cemetery Association, a member of Amityville Lodge #977 F & AM and an Ex-Chief of the Amityville Fire Department. After his many years of service to the Amityville Fire Department, Ex-Chief Lewis will answer his last alarm this week and be interred in the family plot in the Amityville Cemetery. A Celebration of his life will be held at a later date. The family has suggested memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, be made to AFD Cares, c-o Amityville Fire Department, PO Box 725, Amityville, NY 11701 www.powellfh.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Murney's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Powell Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -