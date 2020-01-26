Newsday Notices
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home
683 Montauk Hwy
Bayport, NY 11705
(631) 472-0122
Reposing
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home
683 Montauk Hwy
Bayport, NY 11705
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home
683 Montauk Hwy
Bayport, NY 11705
View Map
SCHWARTZ- Murray, "Sonny," 89, of Sugar Land, TX, formerly of Blue Point, LI, died on January 22, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Ann. Loving father of Julia Mickum and Jeffrey (Renee) Schwartz. Proud grandfather of Spencer, Clarke, Courtenay and Zachary and great-grandfather of Landry and David. Reposing Thursday, 5-9 p.m. at Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home, 683 Montauk Hwy, Bayport. Funeral service 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Blue Point Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Jan. 26, 2020
