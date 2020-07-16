Myrill Armstrong

ARMSTRONG - Myrill (Betty) Born Myrill Elizabeth Pellette on December 26th, 1929. Passed peacefully at home on May 2nd, 2020 at 90. Beloved wife (68 years on 4-5-20) of Arthur DeWitt Armstrong.Devoted mom of Myrill E. Armstrong Solaski (Paul Solaski). Hands-on and fully involved Grandmother, a.k.a. "Tutu", of Myrill Jean (Farid Rener), Ariel Elizabeth (Daniel Liebowitz), Robert Arthur, and Lorienne Elysia. Tutu was also the proud Great Grandmother of Myrill Leila, Windsor, and Eden Ilias. Betty was predeceased by her younger brother, Philip Robert (Buz) Pellette and his wife, Margot I. Pellette. She will be missed by their four children, Andrea, Philip, Denise, and Thomas. Growing up in Brooklyn, she was an active member of the historical Flatlands Dutch Reformed Church, where she met Arthur. They moved to Massapequa as newlyweds in 1952. Betty was a charter member of the Massapequa Reformed Church as well as a longtime Sunday school teacher, Youth Group advisor, and faithful participant in the annual Fair & Auction. She was a lifelong Girl Scout and troop leader. She was also an ardent rescuer of baby birds, ducklings, kittens, puppies, and people. She was the one riding her bike (kid in basket) to Florence Avenue Beach in the 1950s. Jones, Tobay, and Florence were her summer beaches. USA road trips were family adventures. As a child, she spent time at her Grandparent's log cabin in Connecticut. As an adult, she loved to spend New Year's Eve dancing in Connecticut, bringing her Grandchildren along to swim in her favorite hotel pool. Arrangements for a graveside service were entrusted to the Massapequa Funeral Home. A memorial service and celebration of life will follow as soon as travel and quarantine circumstances allow. Because of her love for all animals and for her church, she would have been honored by donations made to any animal rights organization or to the Massapequa Reformed Church. massapequafuneralhome.com