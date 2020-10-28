DESANTIS - Myrtle Eileen Joan (Teer), 94, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 24, 2020. Myrtle was born on June 10, 1926 in London, England.Myrtle was predeceased in death by her husband, Peter DeSantis, who died in 1998.They were happily married for 53 years. She is survived by her three children, Frank (Karen) DeSantis, Peter (Ellen) DeSantis and Shirley (Ralph) Alexander. Grandmother to five, Jennifer, Michelle, Stephanie, Frank and Brooke, 10 great grandchildren, 4 step grandchildren and 7 step great grandchildren who all affec- tionally called her "Nanny." Myrtle and Peter were married in 1945 during WWll in London, England. She immigrated to the United States in 1946 and they made their home in New York. After retiring, they moved to Houston, Texas in 1982. Memorial gifts to honor Myrtle DeSantis may be made to Canopy Cancer Survivorship Center at: www.memorial hermann.org/canopy
.