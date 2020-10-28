1/1
Myrtle Eileen Joan DeSantis
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Myrtle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DESANTIS - Myrtle Eileen Joan (Teer), 94, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 24, 2020. Myrtle was born on June 10, 1926 in London, England.Myrtle was predeceased in death by her husband, Peter DeSantis, who died in 1998.They were happily married for 53 years. She is survived by her three children, Frank (Karen) DeSantis, Peter (Ellen) DeSantis and Shirley (Ralph) Alexander. Grandmother to five, Jennifer, Michelle, Stephanie, Frank and Brooke, 10 great grandchildren, 4 step grandchildren and 7 step great grandchildren who all affec- tionally called her "Nanny." Myrtle and Peter were married in 1945 during WWll in London, England. She immigrated to the United States in 1946 and they made their home in New York. After retiring, they moved to Houston, Texas in 1982. Memorial gifts to honor Myrtle DeSantis may be made to Canopy Cancer Survivorship Center at: www.memorial hermann.org/canopy.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved