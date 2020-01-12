|
|
KRISHNAMACHARI - Namby on December 31, 2019, Dr. Namby Krishnamachari passed away peacefully, at the age of 79. He was in Tirunelveli, in the state of Tamilnadu, in India. He received his bachelor's degree in chemistry from St. Xavier's College in Tirunelveli. He worked at the premier Bhabha Atomic Energy Research Center in Mumbai. He immigrated to the United States in 1965. He received his master's degree in chemistry from Columbia University in 1968, and his Ph.D. in chemistry from the City University of New York in 1971. He was a professor of chemistry for 43 years at Hunter College of the City University of New York, from 1971 until his retirement in 2014. He shaped the minds and hearts of countless students. He was a beloved professor who put students first.Professor Krishnamachari is survived by his wife of 48 years, Shantha; his daughter, Malathi; his son, Srikanth; and his three grandchildren, Mira, Maya, and Riyan. He loved learning about the stock market, and watching Bob Ross teach painting on television. He loved playing bridge with the other seniors at the Hindu Temple in Flushing, New York. He loved Carnatic music from South India, and watching television on Sun TV in his native language, Tamil. He loved nuts so much that some called him the "nutty professor." And although he traveled to many countries and destinations around the world, he considered New York to be the greatest city in the world. New York was always very near and dear to his heart, and he had lived in Albertson, New York since 1985. Dr. Krishnamachari would lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He was a kind spirit, and a humble and gentle man. He was gregarious and a people person. He loved every man as his own brother. He lived a life of service, and this was how he best expressed his personal faith. On January 5, his funeral services were held at Farenga Funeral Home in Astoria, and his final rites were held at All Souls Chapel in East Elmhurst. We will miss him with every breath left of our lives on Earth.
Published in Newsday on Jan. 12, 2020