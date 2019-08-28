|
|
NANCY ALICIA HUMPHREY My Dearest Nancy, It has been four years since you went to Heaven, you were my Wife, Friend & Soulmate. I will never get over the pain of losing you. Nancy, you were the most Beautiful person inside & out, most Intelligen, caring person I have ever known and you were the glue that held my world together. Grief lasts as long as love does, the waves of grief come & go, but the fantastic memories that we shared are forever. We all miss you very much, until we meet again, Your loving Husband Tom
Published in Newsday on Aug. 28, 2019