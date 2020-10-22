1/
Nancy Annunziato
ANNUNZIATO - Nancy, of Commack, NY on October 19, 2020 in her 90th year. Beloved wife of the late Rudolph. Devoted mother of Venturo, Paul and Maria Zopf. Cherished grandmother of Nina, Kristina, Nicole and TJ. Beloved aunt of Sofia. Loving sister of the late James, Sal, Thomas, Anna and Millie. Reposing Moloney's Hauppauge Funeral Home, 840 Wheeler Rd., Hauppauge, NY where a religious service will be held Friday evening. Funeral Mass Saturday 10:45AM at St. Thomas More RC Church, Hauppauge, NY. Committal Service Mother Theresa Tribute Center, Ronkonkoma, NY. Cremation Private Nassau-Suffolk Crematory. Visitation Thursday and Friday 5-9PM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Thomas More Columbiettes, #6062, 115 Kings Highway, Hauppauge, NY 11788. www.moloneyfh.com



Published in Newsday on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Moloney's Hauppauge Funeral Home
OCT
23
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Moloney's Hauppauge Funeral Home
OCT
24
Funeral Mass
10:45 AM
St. Thomas More RC Church
