Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
(516) 731-5550
Reposing
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Reposing
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Killian RC Church
Farmingdale, NY
Nancy Avidano
AVIDANO - Nancy, 94, of Flushing and Levittown, passed away peacefully on February 9, 2019. Beloved wife of Joseph Richard. Loving mother of Diane (Gerard) Fiore, Linda (Tedd) Hope, Christine (John) DeMartino, Richard (Eileen) Avidano, Karen Mahnk, James Mascari. Cherished grandmother of Kenneth, Robert, Daniel, Lori, Michael, Paul, Erica, Alyssa, Adam. Proud great grandmother of 14. Also survived by her sister Geri Dragone. Reposing Friday, February 15, 2-5, 7-9 pm at Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home, 603 Wantagh Avenue, Wantagh. Funeral Mass, Saturday, February 16, 10:00 am at St. Killian RC Church, Farmingdale.
Published in Newsday from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019
