BERLINER - Nancy R., 85, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 3, 2020. Nancy was always ready with a bawdy song, a quilt-in-progress under her arm, a batch of cookies (remember to return the tin!), a conspiratorial wink, a snarky comment (or two) under the breath, and arms out ready to give, and receive, a hug. Nancy is lovingly remembered by daughters Nancy Cordes (Don) and Beth McKinnon (Danno), grandchildren Natalie and Eric, and by her many friends, especially those at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation at Shelter Rock. A memorial service will be held at UUCSR when we can be together to celebrate her life. Donations may be made to Planned Parenthood of Greater NY or Calvary Hospital, Bronx NY.
Published in Newsday on May 5, 2020