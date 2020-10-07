1/1
Nancy Bier
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BIER - Nancy of Farmingdale on October 5, 2020. Devoted wife of the late George Jr. Loving mother of George (Mike), Donna Cooper (Robert), and Suzanne Laricchia (Frank). Cherished grandmother of Dawn (Bill), Christina, Frank, Bryan (Melissa), Jamie, Bobby (Tara) and great grandmother of Billy, Megan, Jacob, Sarah, Luke, and Johnny. A memorial service will be held at McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home, Inc., 385 Main St., Farmingdale on Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 2pm-5pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Kidney Foundation (www.kidney.org).www.mccourtandtrudden.org



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Memorial service
02:00 - 05:00 PM
MC COURT & TRUDDEN F. H.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
MC COURT & TRUDDEN F. H.
385 MAIN STREET
Farmingdale, NY 11735
(516) 249-1303
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved