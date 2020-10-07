Nancy Bier

BIER - Nancy of Farmingdale on October 5, 2020. Devoted wife of the late George Jr. Loving mother of George (Mike), Donna Cooper (Robert), and Suzanne Laricchia (Frank). Cherished grandmother of Dawn (Bill), Christina, Frank, Bryan (Melissa), Jamie, Bobby (Tara) and great grandmother of Billy, Megan, Jacob, Sarah, Luke, and Johnny. A memorial service will be held at McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home, Inc., 385 Main St., Farmingdale on Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 2pm-5pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Kidney Foundation
(www.kidney.org
).www.mccourtandtrudden.org