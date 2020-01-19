|
|
BRINO - Nancy (71) of East Williston, passed away on January 16, 2020, following an extended illness. Nancy was a devoted mother, grandmother and friend who enjoyed reading, travel and her daily crossword puzzles. She is preceded in death by her husband, James and her father, Dominic; she is survived by her mother Katherine, her children Amanda and Nicholas, and her grandchildren Logan, Ronan, Austin and Cole. Visitation will take place at Weigand Bros. Funeral Home 49 Hillside Ave., Williston Park, NY on Sunday 1/19 from 4-7pm and Monday 1/20 from 2-4pm and 7-9pm. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Aidan's RC Church on Tuesday 1/21 at 11:15am. Interment Mt. St. Marys Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Nancy's memory to the are appreciated.
Published in Newsday on Jan. 19, 2020