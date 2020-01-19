Home

Services
Weigand Bros Funeral Home
49 Hillside Ave
Williston Park, NY 11596
(516) 746-4484
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Weigand Bros Funeral Home
49 Hillside Ave
Williston Park, NY 11596
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Weigand Bros Funeral Home
49 Hillside Ave
Williston Park, NY 11596
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Weigand Bros Funeral Home
49 Hillside Ave
Williston Park, NY 11596
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
11:15 AM
St. Aidan's RC Church
BRINO - Nancy (71) of East Williston, passed away on January 16, 2020, following an extended illness. Nancy was a devoted mother, grandmother and friend who enjoyed reading, travel and her daily crossword puzzles. She is preceded in death by her husband, James and her father, Dominic; she is survived by her mother Katherine, her children Amanda and Nicholas, and her grandchildren Logan, Ronan, Austin and Cole. Visitation will take place at Weigand Bros. Funeral Home 49 Hillside Ave., Williston Park, NY on Sunday 1/19 from 4-7pm and Monday 1/20 from 2-4pm and 7-9pm. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Aidan's RC Church on Tuesday 1/21 at 11:15am. Interment Mt. St. Marys Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Nancy's memory to the are appreciated.
Published in Newsday on Jan. 19, 2020
