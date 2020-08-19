Nancy Conway

CONWAY - Nancy passed away peacefully on June 19, 2020 at the age of 62. Loving mother of Joseph DiGrado. Dear sister of Bernard Conway, Debbie, Schoen, Kathleen Cancel, John Conway, and the late Timothy Conway. Cherished aunt to 14 nieces and nephews. She will be remembered as a wonderfully talented artist, who had an infectious smile. Memorial Visitation Sunday August 23, 2020 from 6:00-8:00PM at the Fives Smithtown Funeral Home, 31 Landing Avenue, Smithtown, NY 11787. Donations may be made in Nancy's memory to the American Cancer Society
