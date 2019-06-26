Home

Services
Massapequa Funeral Home - North Chapel
1050 Park Boulevard
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
(516) 798-2500
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Massapequa Funeral Home - North Chapel
1050 Park Boulevard
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Massapequa Funeral Home - North Chapel
1050 Park Boulevard
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Massapequa Funeral Home - North Chapel
1050 Park Boulevard
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
Burial
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
3:00 PM
Pinelawn Memorial Park
Farmingdale, NY
Nancy Cosma Notice
COSMA - Nancy C.on June 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Charles Cosma. Cherished mother of Larry Cosma (Donna) and Lynn Wenkert (Uli). Adored grandmother of Christine, Claire, Alex and Katrina. Nancy resided in Massapequa Park for over sixty years and was very active in the local Son's of Italy. Visitation will be at Massapequa Funeral Home Inc. (North Chapel) 1050 Park Blvd, Massapequa Park Thursday 7-9pm and Friday 2-4 & 7-9pm. Burial Saturday Pinelawn Memorial Park (Farmingdale) 3pm. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations be made to the . For more information, massapequafuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on June 26, 2019
