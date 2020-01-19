|
|
De Luca - Nancy, on January 16, 2020, of Wantagh. Beloved wife of Louis De Luca, Jr. Loving mother of Louis III (Maricela), and Lori Kelly (Gerard). Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Reposing Monday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at the Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home Inc., 3863 Merrick Rd., Seaford (2 Traffic Lts. East of Rte. 135). Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday 9:45 AM at St. Barnabas RC Church, Bellmore. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery. www.schmittfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 19, 2020