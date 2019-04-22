|
|
ESPOSITO - Nancy of Plainview, NY on April 18, 2019 in her 100th year. Beloved wife of the late Argentina. Devoted mother of the late James. Loving sister of the late Anthony, Fred, Al, Stephen, John, Joe, Frank, Charlie Cuozzo, and Mary De Masi. Adored grandmother of David, James and Katie. Cherished great grandmother of many. Reposing Moloney's Haup-pauge Funeral Home, 840 Wheeler Road, Hauppauge, NY. Funeral Mass Wednesday, 10AM at St. Pius X, Plainview, NY. Interment following Pine-lawn Memorial Park, Farmingdale, NY. Visitation Tuesday 3-7 PM. www.moloneyfh.com.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 22, 2019