Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moloney's Hauppauge Funeral Home
840 Wheeler Road (Rte. 111)
Hauppauge, NY 11788
(631) 361-7500
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Moloney's Hauppauge Funeral Home
840 Wheeler Road (Rte. 111)
Hauppauge, NY 11788
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Pius X,
Plainview, NY
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Esposito
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Esposito

Notice Condolences Flowers

Nancy Esposito Notice
ESPOSITO - Nancy of Plainview, NY on April 18, 2019 in her 100th year. Beloved wife of the late Argentina. Devoted mother of the late James. Loving sister of the late Anthony, Fred, Al, Stephen, John, Joe, Frank, Charlie Cuozzo, and Mary De Masi. Adored grandmother of David, James and Katie. Cherished great grandmother of many. Reposing Moloney's Haup-pauge Funeral Home, 840 Wheeler Road, Hauppauge, NY. Funeral Mass Wednesday, 10AM at St. Pius X, Plainview, NY. Interment following Pine-lawn Memorial Park, Farmingdale, NY. Visitation Tuesday 3-7 PM. www.moloneyfh.com.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moloney's Hauppauge Funeral Home
Download Now