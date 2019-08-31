Home

Sister Nancy Goult

GOULT - Sister Nancy, OP (formerly Sister Michael Mercy, OP) was born into eternal life on August 29, 2019. Survived by the Sisters of St. Dominic and her loving family. Wake Tuesday, September 3, 2019 with prayers at 3:00 PM. Funeral Wednesday, September 4, 2019 with morning prayers at 10:10 AM. Liturgy at 10:30 AM. Wake and Mass at Queen of the Rosary Motherhouse, 555 Albany Ave., Amityville, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sisters of St. Dominic.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 31, 2019
