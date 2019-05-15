Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
(631) 427-1123
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
8:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Harms
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Harms


1941 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Nancy Harms Notice
HARMS - Nancy R., 77 of Huntington, on May 11, 2019. Beloved wife of Ken. Loving mother of William (Kathleen), Pamela, Karin, Drea (Julie) and David (Heather). Cherished grandmother of Sam, Makenna and Jonathan. Dear sister of Virginia Cronenberger, Katy Hinrichs and predeceased by Charles & Michael Roth. Retired from John Glenn High School in Elwood. Memorial Visitation Saturday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station. Memorial Service will be held Saturday 8 PM at the funeral home. Religious service to be held on June 8th at First Lutheran Church in Parkersburg, West Virginia. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made to: The Nature Conservancy www.nature.org in Nancy's name would be greatly appreciated by the family. maconnellfunerahome.com
Published in Newsday from May 15 to May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of M.A. Connell Funeral Home
Download Now