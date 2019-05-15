|
HARMS - Nancy R., 77 of Huntington, on May 11, 2019. Beloved wife of Ken. Loving mother of William (Kathleen), Pamela, Karin, Drea (Julie) and David (Heather). Cherished grandmother of Sam, Makenna and Jonathan. Dear sister of Virginia Cronenberger, Katy Hinrichs and predeceased by Charles & Michael Roth. Retired from John Glenn High School in Elwood. Memorial Visitation Saturday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station. Memorial Service will be held Saturday 8 PM at the funeral home. Religious service to be held on June 8th at First Lutheran Church in Parkersburg, West Virginia. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made to: The Nature Conservancy www.nature.org in Nancy's name would be greatly appreciated by the family. maconnellfunerahome.com
