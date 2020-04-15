Home

IADANZA- Nancy, at the age of 91, formerly of Roosevelt and Massapequa, LI passed away on April 11, 2020. Nancy is predeceased by her husband Roland. She will be lovingly remembered by her children Anne (Joe) Kehl, Gus Iadanza and Roland (Lisa) Iadanza. Proud nanny of Laura (Eric) Blumenauer, Joseph (Patricia) Kehl, Gina, Roland, Krista and Louis. She was also the adored great nanny to Lily and Logan Blumenauer. Our family is deeply grateful for the outpouring of love and support during these difficult times. She will be interred in a private ceremony at Greenfield Cemetery. A Memorial Mass and celebration of her life will be held at St. Patrick's R.C. Church, Bay Shore, LI in the future. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons East Islip Funeral Home. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 15, 2020
