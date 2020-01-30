|
|
LANDO - Nancy H. of Wantagh, NY on January 27, 2020 at the age of 84. Cherished wife of the late Russell Hohn and the late Charles Lando. Devoted mother of Stephen Hohn, Robin Owens (Paul), and Scott Hohn. Loving grandmother to Chris, Tory, Tracy, Tyler, Jillian, Samantha, Whitney and Jessica. Proud great grandmother "GiGi" to Joshua, Kyra, Jacob, Brayden, Ashlyn, Alexander, Hailey, Sway, Emma, and Zachary. Adored sister of Emily Daschbach and Marcia Wilson. Dedicated RN at South Nassau Communities Hospital for over 25 years. She loved puzzles, traveling, her daily walks, but most of all her family. Visitation will be held Sunday, 1-6 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, 603 Wantagh Ave. (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. Religious Service will be held Monday, 10 am, at Wantagh Memorial Congressional Church. Interment Tuesday, 1 pm, at East Harrisburg Cemetery in PA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the WMC Church Fund or the . See tribute at www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 30, 2020