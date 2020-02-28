|
|
LAURICELLA - Nancy, of Hicks- ville on February 25, 2020 in her 91st year. Beloved wife of Arthur. Loving mother of Diane Storniola (Arthur), Paul (Jill) Lauricella, Marc Lauricella and Lisa Kirshbaum (Richard). Dear sister of Josephine and the late Laura. Adored grandmother of Jade, Sam, Brittany, Tess, Nicholas, Alec, Max and Ashley. Cherished great grandmother of Brooke. Loved by all who knew her. Memorial visitation Sunday between 1:00- 6:00 pm at the Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home, 47 Jerusalem Avenue, Hicksville.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 28, 2020