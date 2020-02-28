Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
1:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Lauricella
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Lauricella


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Lauricella Notice
LAURICELLA - Nancy, of Hicks- ville on February 25, 2020 in her 91st year. Beloved wife of Arthur. Loving mother of Diane Storniola (Arthur), Paul (Jill) Lauricella, Marc Lauricella and Lisa Kirshbaum (Richard). Dear sister of Josephine and the late Laura. Adored grandmother of Jade, Sam, Brittany, Tess, Nicholas, Alec, Max and Ashley. Cherished great grandmother of Brooke. Loved by all who knew her. Memorial visitation Sunday between 1:00- 6:00 pm at the Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home, 47 Jerusalem Avenue, Hicksville.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -