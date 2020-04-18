|
|
LEE - Nancy Oct 21, 1926 - Mar 27, 2020. Nancy Lee was 93 years young, and the pride of her family. A resident of Lindenhurst for 34 years, Nancy was pre- deceased by her loving and devoted husband of 26 years Rufus J. Quinn and loving husband of 32 years William S. Lee. Beloved mother of Carol (Joseph), Karen (Robert) and John (LuAnn). Cherished grandmother of Robert, Jennifer (James) and John; and proud great-grandmother of Lindsey, Brendan, Sean, Ryan, Katelyn and William. She was loved by everyone and will be truly missed. A celebration of Nancy's beautiful life will be held at a later date.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 18, 2020