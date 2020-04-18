Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Lee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Lee

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Lee Notice
LEE - Nancy Oct 21, 1926 - Mar 27, 2020. Nancy Lee was 93 years young, and the pride of her family. A resident of Lindenhurst for 34 years, Nancy was pre- deceased by her loving and devoted husband of 26 years Rufus J. Quinn and loving husband of 32 years William S. Lee. Beloved mother of Carol (Joseph), Karen (Robert) and John (LuAnn). Cherished grandmother of Robert, Jennifer (James) and John; and proud great-grandmother of Lindsey, Brendan, Sean, Ryan, Katelyn and William. She was loved by everyone and will be truly missed. A celebration of Nancy's beautiful life will be held at a later date.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -