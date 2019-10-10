Newsday Notices
Albrecht Bruno & O'shea Funeral Home
62 Carleton Ave
East Islip, NY 11730
(631) 581-2828
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
1:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Albrecht Bruno & O'shea Funeral Home
62 Carleton Ave
East Islip, NY 11730
Nancy McDermott Patrick Notice
PATRICK - Nancy McDermott of East Islip, NY (formerly of Freeport) on October 8, 2019. Dedicated and loving mother of Liam Patrick, Eileen Patrick (Jason Hawkins), Meagan Patrick, and Mary Patrick. We love you Mom. Loving sister of the late Grace Hanrahan, Cherita McDermott, Mary Giacomazza, Peggy O'Connor, Joanne Foerschner, and Theresa McDermott. Cherished grandmother of Cedar Patrick, Kieran Patrick, Isla Patrick, and one on the way. Fond owner of golden retriever Annie. The family will receive friends Friday, 1:30-5 pm at the Albrecht, Bruno, and O'Shea Funeral Home, 62 Carleton Avenue, East Islip, NY. Cremation Private. osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Oct. 10, 2019
