M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
(631) 427-1123
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
Memorial service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
Nancy R. Catapano Notice
CATAPANO - Nancy R., 83, of Huntington on December 11th. Loving mother of John Catapano, beloved mother-in- law of Gena Catapano, & the best Grandnan ever to 7 grandchildren and 2 great- grandchildren. Mother also to the late Jim Locastro, Donna Carr, Kathy Morton & Frank Locastro, and devoted wife to the late Ben Catapano; formally married to the late Frank Locastro. Friend to many at Atria of Huntington, where her friendly personality and unwavering good spirits will be missed. Nancy was the most resilient person any of us have ever known. Brought up by her grandmother, Nancy married at 18 and managed to earn a college degree while raising 5 kids & working as a babysitter and housecleaner. In spite of having 4 children as well as her husband predecease her and living for years with chronic pain, Nancy always managed to find the good in life and kept a smile on her face and laughter on her lips. She passed with dignity and in comfort, and had precious time with her family & her devoted companion Ed Dowling. When life gets tough we'll be inspired by you Nancy and soldier on! Visitation at MA Connell Funeral Home in Huntington Station on Thurs-day, December 19th from 2-4 & 7-9pm. Memorial Service in the evening. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Little Shelter Animal Rescue in Huntington or Last Hope Animal Rescue.
Published in Newsday from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019
