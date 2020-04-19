Home

POWERED BY

Services
N.F. Walker Funeral Home
87-34 80th Street
Woodhaven, NY 11421
(718) 296-4343
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Kopecky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy S. Kopecky

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy S. Kopecky Notice
KOPECKY - Nancy S. passed away peacefully on Saturday April 11th shortly before her 100th birthday. She was born and raised in the Bensonhurst neighborhood of Brooklyn, NY, where her parents, Pasquale and Anna Serrapica owned a grocery store. She was a graduate of Hunter College. Following World War II she met her husband Joseph J. Kopecky and settled in Franklin Square, Long Island. She enjoyed solving crossword puzzles, was an avid Jeopardy watcher and a stalwart NY Mets fan. Nancy is predeceased by her beloved husband Joseph who passed away in 1987. She is lovingly remembered by her three children John Kopecky (Regina), Nancy Pope (Robert) and Dr. Richard Kopecky (Roxanne), six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters, Roseanne and Madeline, a brother Ben and many nieces and nephews.Services will be private with burial in the Cemetery of The Holy Rood, Westbury, NY.Donations can be made to the Association for Children with Down's Syndrome, 4 Fern Place, Plainview, NY 11803, in memory of Matt Pope's grandma, Nancy Kopecky.Arrangements are by N.F. Walker Funeral Home. A Memorial Page to Nancy can be accessed at: nfwalkerfh.com. A memorial celebration of her life will be announced by her family in the coming months.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -