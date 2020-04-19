|
KOPECKY - Nancy S. passed away peacefully on Saturday April 11th shortly before her 100th birthday. She was born and raised in the Bensonhurst neighborhood of Brooklyn, NY, where her parents, Pasquale and Anna Serrapica owned a grocery store. She was a graduate of Hunter College. Following World War II she met her husband Joseph J. Kopecky and settled in Franklin Square, Long Island. She enjoyed solving crossword puzzles, was an avid Jeopardy watcher and a stalwart NY Mets fan. Nancy is predeceased by her beloved husband Joseph who passed away in 1987. She is lovingly remembered by her three children John Kopecky (Regina), Nancy Pope (Robert) and Dr. Richard Kopecky (Roxanne), six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters, Roseanne and Madeline, a brother Ben and many nieces and nephews.Services will be private with burial in the Cemetery of The Holy Rood, Westbury, NY.Donations can be made to the Association for Children with Down's Syndrome, 4 Fern Place, Plainview, NY 11803, in memory of Matt Pope's grandma, Nancy Kopecky.Arrangements are by N.F. Walker Funeral Home. A Memorial Page to Nancy can be accessed at: nfwalkerfh.com. A memorial celebration of her life will be announced by her family in the coming months.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 19, 2020