Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
(516) 731-5550
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Sterling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Sterling


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Nancy Sterling Notice
STERLING - Nancy of Merrick, NY. Born on April 11th 1930 to Joseph and Marie Milack, the youngest of 11 children, she passed away on May 16th 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband George and daughter Nancy, she leaves behind her twin daughters Gale and Gwen, their husbands Robert and John, 9 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. She will be remembered for her quick wit and her endless energy. She will be greatly missed and is loved by all. Private interment at Pinelawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes. osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
Download Now