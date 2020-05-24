|
STERLING - Nancy of Merrick, NY. Born on April 11th 1930 to Joseph and Marie Milack, the youngest of 11 children, she passed away on May 16th 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband George and daughter Nancy, she leaves behind her twin daughters Gale and Gwen, their husbands Robert and John, 9 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. She will be remembered for her quick wit and her endless energy. She will be greatly missed and is loved by all. Private interment at Pinelawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes. osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on May 24, 2020